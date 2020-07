SWAT Team members detain one woman in standoff at home on Madelia and Desmet

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police and SWAT Team members responded to a home near Madelia and Desmet on Wednesday for reports of a domestic violence situation.

After a lengthy standoff, SWAT team members breached the door and detained one woman.

Police are still working to remove a second person from the house.

SWAT breached the door, one woman was hauled out in hand cuffs. Police say there's still another person inside not complying.

