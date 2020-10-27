SWAT team arrests 10-time convicted felon in Spokane Valley for reportedly stealing motorcycle, selling drugs

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley detectives and SWAT team members arrested a 10-time convicted felon on Monday who they say was hiding a stolen motorcycle, as well as drugs and weapons at his house.

Detectives served a search warrant after receiving a tip there was a stolen Harley Davidson in the front room of a house on N. McDonald Road.

SWAT team members were called to help when detectives learned the suspect, 54-year-old Jesse R. Adams, was a 10-time convicted felon with a history of violence, and was possibly armed.

SWAT team members successfully detained four people at the house, including Adams, who detectives say agreed to answer questions.

Adams told detectives there was heroin in the house, as well as a 9mm pistol in his closet- which he was not allowed to be in possession of with his criminal history. He denied having stolen the motorcycle, according to a release, saying he bought it for $4,000 with no paperwork or key.

A search of the VIN revealed the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Coeur d’Alene. During a search of the house, detectives also found evidence that Adams had been selling drugs. They seized Heroin, Meth, liquid fentanyl, Methadone, and other drugs found in the house, as well as $9,000 in cash, another gun, and multiple other motorcycles.

Adams was booked into the Spokane County Jail for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and six counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

