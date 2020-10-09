Swap our your wardrobe: Sweater Weather in the forecast

There will likely be a wholesale change in most Inland Northwest closets over the next few days. We could get away with shorts, sleeveless tops and flip flops this week, but the cool, wet fall weather is just hours away now, and it’s going to be sticking around. It’s almost SWEATER WEATHER. Friday will be the last warm, dry, sunny day before we transition. Expect high temperatures in the lower 70s, which is still about 10 degrees above average. A cold front overnight Friday into Saturday morning will bring rain to most of the Inland Northwest. Saturday will also be a windy day. High temperatures will cap-off in the 50s. There’s even the possibility of some high elevation snow.

We will get a break from the wind and the rain on Sunday, but not from the cool weather. Expect highs in the 50s to continue through the 7-day forecast. Showers will be back for the start of the workweek before a drying trend toward next weekend. There’s no sign of the 70s and 80s of this week in the forecast, and we probably won’t see those numbers until next spring.