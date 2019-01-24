Suzzettee Marie Cordero-Tombari

Suzzette Marie Cordero Tombari (“Sue”) passed away December 29, 1960, after a short illness.

Sue was preceded in death by her father, Michael Joseph Crandell, and both sets of grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

Sue is survived by her two sons Nick Cordero and Joey Tombari who were the love of her life to the end. Sue is also survived by her mother Sharon, older sister Lesley Hartley (Mike) and her children, and younger brother Michael Crandell.

Sue was the proud daughter of a United States Marine. Sue was a free spirit who lived life on her own terms. Sue loved all animals — especially horses.

Sue’s memory will always remain in the hearts and minds of her family.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 19, 2018, at 1:00 pm at St. Thomas More Parish of the Spokane Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church located at 515 W St. Thomas More Way Spokane, WA 99208.

The family requests that any donations in Sue’s memory be made to the Humane Society.

