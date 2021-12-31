SUV crashes into tanker carrying sulfuric acid on I-90 near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash.– A crash involving an SUV and a tanker carrying sulfuric acid Thursday shut down Snoqualmie Pass in both directions.

Washington State Patrol troopers at the scene said nobody was hurt. They also said there was no sulfuric acid leaking.

The Washington Department of Transportation said the department of ecology was on its way to the crash as crews worked to separate the car from the truck.

There was no estimated reopening time for the pass.

No injuries. The sulfuric acid is not leaking, however, both the on scene fire chief and @EcologyWA had us put in place a cautionary isolation distance. Tow on scene. https://t.co/cb1ypkJ2BK — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) December 31, 2021

