Report of suspicious device was ‘false alarm,’ Pullman Police say
PULLMAN, Wash. — What was originally thought to be a suspicious device was simply a few pipes taped together, the Pullman Police Department said Thursday.
Officers originally thought the pipes were a suspicious device taped to the Department of Licensing building on Bishop Ave, but later learned they were left for a customer by a local plumbing company.
Police called the situation a “false alarm” and have since cleared the scene.
