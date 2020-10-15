Report of suspicious device was ‘false alarm,’ Pullman Police say

PULLMAN, Wash. — What was originally thought to be a suspicious device was simply a few pipes taped together, the Pullman Police Department said Thursday.

Officers originally thought the pipes were a suspicious device taped to the Department of Licensing building on Bishop Ave, but later learned they were left for a customer by a local plumbing company.

Officers are responding to reports of a suspicious device at the Department of Licensing on Bishop Blvd. Please avoid the area until further notice. #MyPD pic.twitter.com/rps8pgbnou — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) October 15, 2020

Police called the situation a “false alarm” and have since cleared the scene.

