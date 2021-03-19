Suspicions rise surrounding St. Charles Catholic School fire

Emily Blume by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash.- For 70 years, Saint Charles Parish School in North Spokane has offered students a place to learn and grow. It caught fire on Thursday morning and some suspect it wasn’t an accident.

At this point, many are speculating arson, but so early in the investigation, nothing has been confirmed. It’s only 2 weeks out from Easter and the community at St. Charles is just grateful nobody was hurt.

Heather Morrison, a mom with two young daughters at St. Charles says, “I am really happy that Father is okay. That was our biggest concern. Is our Father going to be okay? He is.” It was a close call for Father Esteban Soler. At around 2:00 a.m. in the morning, the fire department was called to a report of a building on fire, discovered by a Spokane Police officer on patrol. That officer was in the right place, at the right time.

Bishop Tom Daly of the Catholic Diocese of Spokane says he returned two days prior, was in a deep sleep, and nearly slept through everything. The officers pounding on the doors is what woke him. Daly said, “It did save him because he said must have slept through the fire alarm even.”

This St. Charles mom told us today, "We have grown this school year and we're going to continue to grow and that's all I can hope and pray for." The community here will persevere. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/WJ9jZuc5Pi — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) March 19, 2021

Families at St. Charles are back at home, once again. “I believe today marks the year that we were sent home last year and so this is just kind of a weird thing that happened,” Morrison said.

Meanwhile, a task force of multiple agencies is working together to figure out the cause of this fire.

“Those agencies are brought together not frequently but during very complex incidents involving fire or the crime of arson to try and put together a plan that involves all the resources that those different agencies bring to to the table,” said Chief Brian Schaeffer, with the Spokane Fire Department

That team includes the Spokane Police Department, Spokane Fire Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol and Firearms and Explosives.

Bishop Tom Daly tells us Father Soler, “Was deep into sleep and the pounding on the doors, which is the police officers, which woke him up.” Thanks to that fortunate timing, Rev. Esteban Soler made it out safely this morning. ⁦@kxly4news⁩ pic.twitter.com/EJ4gW7EIPh — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) March 18, 2021

“It’s our goal that if this was a purposefully set fire to bring that person/persons to justice,” Schaeffer added.

The damage is extensive and estimated at a couple million right now. That includes the priest’s house and halls throughout the school.

Bishop Tom Daly recognized the trend, saying, “There has been an increase of vandalism in Catholic churches, schools, statues in the country during the last year or so.” Places of worship are being targeted. Daly said, ” To have something that seemingly looks like it’s arson, it points really to the sadness of what is going on in society today.”

The principal of St. Charles Catholic School told me school is out for the remainder of the week. Beyond that, they don’t know when school will be back in session but they’ll get kids back in class ASAP. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/dPMkoQ0EIr — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) March 18, 2021

For 130 students currently enrolled at St. Charles, school is out for the remainder of the week, and they’re working on a plan for the weeks that follow. Due to COVID, there was already a combination of virtual and in-person learning, so there is already a model in place. They may rely on some surrounding schools for support.

“We look at our blessings, no one was injured, no one was killed, and that in itself is something we have to be grateful for,” Bishop Daly said.

Despite a series of challenging circumstances, the community at St. Charles is committed to rising above. Morrison explained, “We don’t live too far so we came down and we wanted to say some prayers for the school. We have grown this school year and we’re going to continue to grow and that’s all I can hope and pray for.”

There are video cameras on the property that will help investigators. As our team learns more, this story will be updated.

RELATED: Police believe St. Charles Parish School fire ‘not accidental’

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.