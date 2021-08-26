Suspects accused of assaulting Safeway employee arrested for robbery

by Matthew Kincanon

Police Lights Police Lights

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two suspects accused of robbing a local Safeway and attacking an employee have been arrested.

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Safeway on Francis late Wednesday night. An employee reported being assault by a man and a woman who tried stealing shopping baskets full of merchandise.

Police later identified Jacob M. Kirl, 24, and Janay N. Solomon, 25, as the suspects.

The employee said he noticed Kirl and Soloman walking through the exit doors carrying items they hadn’t purchased. When confronted, Solomon allegedly shoved the employee in the stomach. Kirl allegedly pushed him as well and tried hitting him with his elbows. Police said Kirl, at one point, struck the employee with a gallon of milk.

Kirl allegedly threatened to stab the employee, but police said he never displayed a knife.

The suspects were found near Monroe St. and W. Rosewood later that night. The merchandise they allegedly tried to steal totaled $194.

Police said Kirl and Solomon initially denied trying to steal from the store and blamed the employee for starting the altercation. However, after being told store security footage had been reviewed, they both admitted to some level of attempting to steal merchandise and fighting with the employee when he tried to stop them.

They are booked in the Spokane County Jail for first degree robbery.

