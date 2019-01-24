Suspect violently assaults Deputies, resists arrest

Update: SVIU Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant for Field’s vehicle. They recovered a realistic looking replica of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and additional property. Detectives continue to process this property as investigation continues.

Original Story:

On January 22, just prior to 10:30 p.m., a Spokane Valley Deputy attempted to pull over a dark colored Lincoln Town car traveling south of N. Vista Road. Part of the vehicle’s license plate was obstructed by a large bike rack and the tab showed expired in 2017.

Instead of pulling over, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 35-year-old Branden T. Field, attempted to accelerate, spinning his tire in the fresh snow, causing the engine to rev. Field continued to flee and eventually lost control of his vehicle before turning into a private drive in the 700 block of N. Vista.

The Deputy was able to make contact with Field and conducted a of check of Field’s name. It was discovered that Field was a convicted felon and that his license had been suspended. The Deputy also observed what appeared to be a small caliber pistol sitting inside the ashtray of the vehicle.

Backup was called to the scene, as Field was given commands to show his hands without reaching for the weapon. Field refused to exit the vehicle and reached back in the direction of the firearm, ignoring commands. The Deputies then grabbed Field’s arm and pulled him from the vehicle. Field was able to pull away and began assaulting the Deputies, striking them with a closed fist.

The violent encounter continued for several minutes until emergency assistance arrived at the scene. Deputies gained enough control of Field to place him in handcuffs.

Field was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Third Degree Assault, Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Resisting Arrest and Driving While Suspended Third Degree.

Four Deputies received treatment for their injuries ranging from cuts/abrasions and swelling to a possible broken/fractured hand. All are expected to make full recoveries.

As the investigation continues, additional charges are possible.

