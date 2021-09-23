Suspect, victim in fatal Spokane Valley crash may both have been impaired

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The suspect and victim in a fatal crash were both believed to be impaired at the time.

David A. Coleman, 42, is facing a vehicular homicide charge in a crash that killed a male pedestrian.

The Spokane Valley Police Department said Coleman was driving north on Argonne near Maringo Dr. late Wednesday when he struck the victim.

Drug experts said Coleman showed signs of impairment and agreed to take field sobriety tests. Court records show he admitted to using marijuana four to five times a day. Coleman told police he last used marijuana about 10 hours before the crash.

A release from the police department said the victim, who has not been identified, may have also been under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.

