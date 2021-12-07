Suspect, victim at center of AMBER Alert believed to be in stolen Chevy Trailblazer

by Erin Robinson

POMEROY, Wash. – The victim and suspect at the center of an AMBER Alert are believed to have stolen a car out of Pomeroy overnight.

Lillian Dixon, 15, is missing out of Lewiston and is believed to be with 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles. They are possibly in rural Columbia County, Washington near Starbuck or Waitsburg.

The Washington State Patrol said they are believed to be in a 2007 maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer that was stolen Monday night. The car has Washington license plate BKA0197.

Bowles is a registered sex offender and should be considered armed and dangerous.

An emergency alert says Bowles is believed to have “cultivated a relationship with Dixon, and convinced her to go along with any story to evade capture.”

Anyone who sees either Dixon or Bowles is asked to call 911 immediately.

