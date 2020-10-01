Man shot by police during traffic stop sentenced to 13 years

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man shot during a traffic stop in August will now spend more than 13 years behind bars.

According to the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team (SIIR), 29-year-old Jonathan Buttrom pled guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and also to six other charges linked to him — four counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree kidnapping.

Buttrom was wanted for a string of cell phone store robberies, and was pulled over by police on August 7. He reportedly showed a pistol when officers went to arrest him, and the woman who was with him got out of the car.

Despite officers’ attempts to deescalate, Buttrom would not cooperate and they shot him.

Buttrom has been sentenced to 160 months in a Department of Corrections facility, as well as three years of community custody after his release.

