Suspect opens fire at WSP trooper during traffic stop

Associated Press by Associated Press

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — A suspect opened fire at a Washington State Patrol trooper Sunday evening as he tried to stop the vehicle for speeding on Interstate 405 in Tukwila, and the suspects involved have not been found, officials said.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. that a trooper had been shot at. The trooper was not hit, KING-TV reported.

“It was a very high tense and stressful situation for him and honestly, we’re just glad that he’s okay and obviously all the motorists that were in that area are okay,” said Trooper Chase Van Cleave. “And we’re dedicating all of our resources to identifying and locating suspects because it’s not safe, it’s not acceptable, and it’s not something that we’re gonna let go.”

The incident happened when the trooper tried to stop a vehicle traveling on northbound I-405 in the area of SR 181 in Tukwila. The vehicle took the SR 169 exit in Renton and was found in Kent just before 6 p.m., Johnson said.

There were three people in the suspect vehicle, and so far none of them have been found. WSP is working with Kent police to search for the people involved.

