Suspect now charged with second-degree murder in 19-month-old’s death

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 19-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in a toddler’s recent death.

Mickey Brown has been in jail since early August, accused of abusing 19-month-old Azaelia Jones.

READ: Affidavit: Child abuse victim had been injured in suspect’s care before

He was originally charged with assault, but his charge was amended through an investigation by Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives and the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

An affidavit states Brown was watching the child while her mother, his girlfriend, was at work. Police received a call from someone that day saying the child was not breathing.

The young girl was taken to the hospital where a doctor checked her and found abrasions to her chest, knee and forehead. The affidavit says she also had a contusion to her right cheek and inside of her ear.

Brown told police he was watching the child and she seized shortly after waking up. He said he stuck the girl in a cold shower to “try to get her to snap out of the seizure.” He claimed he then ran to his family’s home with the girl in his arms, tripped and fell on top of her.

The affidavit says Brown took the girl to his brother, who called 911 and began CPR. Detectives said they questioned Brown about the girl’s injuries and he said the only event that could have caused them was when she was knocked over by a dog while playing in the yard.

Detectives also talked to the child’s mother, who said she had left the girl with Brown for four or five days while she was at work.

“On two of the days that [the child] has been left with Brown, the infant has suffered injuries requiring medical consultation and/or hospitalization,” the affidavit says.

Doctors told detectives the girl ultimately suffered head injuries and bleeding in both eyes. He said the injures were non-accidental and indicative of child abuse.

Brown remains in jail on the new charge. His bond is set at $1,000,250.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man charged with abusing toddler; child not expected to survive

RELATED: Family holds car wash to raise funds for 19-month-old’s funeral services

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.