Suspect known to frequent Spokane, Coeur d’Alene wanted on multiple domestic violence charges

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is looking for the suspect in multiple domestic violence incidents.

John TE Clark is 30-years-old, 5’1″, 170 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He is believed to be driving a silver or gray 2009 Chevy K1500 pickup with Washington license plate B68921N, and is known to frequent the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas.

Spokane Police said Clark made disturbing comments about not going back to jail and implied he will create a lethal conflict with police.

Clark is wanted for the following, police said:

Probable Cause for Domestic Violence Order of Protection Violation (DVOPV)

Probable Cause for DVOPV

Warrant issued for DVOPV

Probable Cause for DVOPV

Probable Cause for DVOPV

Probable Cause for DVOPV (2 counts)

Probable Cause for Residential Burglary, Theft 2nd Degree, Trafficking in Stolen Property 1st Degree. (Non-DV related)

Police did not provide specifics about the individual cases. Anyone with information about Clark’s whereabouts should contact police.