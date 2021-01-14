Suspect in Spokane Valley murder at large, considered armed and dangerous

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: SCSO

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a recent Spokane Valley murder remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 28-year-old Joseph “Joe” M. Gray. He is one of two suspects believed to have shot and killed 35-year-old Christopher Smith off of Park Rd. in late December.

A female suspect, 30-year-old Krystal M. Johnson, was taken into custody Wednesday night at the Adams Square Apartments.

Authorities believe Gray, Johnson and Smith got into some type of argument and ran through the neighborhood, yelling and banging on doors. The Sheriff’s Office believes that is when Gray pulled out a handgun and shot Smith.

Smith was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

Gray is now wanted on charges of first degree murder and first degree burglary. Anyone who sees him is asked to keep their distance and call 911.

