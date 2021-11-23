Suspect in Otis Orchards bus crash arrested for third time in recent weeks

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of crashing into a school bus on Monday has been arrested for the third time in two weeks.

Jeffrey S. Schelin is accused of crashing into the bus near E. Wellesley and N. Kenney Road, which then caused the bus to flip on its side.

There were no students on board, but the driver was taken to the hospital. He does not appear to have any injuries but was taken to ensure he was alright.

The situation started when the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person.

A deputy responded and found Schelin in a white BMW. He followed Schelin for a while and determined the car had been reported stolen.

The deputy said he lost Schelin for a while and later came upon the flipped bus. The BMW was subsequently found in a nearby yard, crashed into a chain-link fence.

Witnesses told police Schelin ran away from the scene, though deputies were not able to find him immediately.

They did find him later in the day when a homeowner called 911 to report a man was tapping on her back door.

Deputies arrived and took Schelin to the hospital because he had been injured in the crash.

They determined he was driving too fast and ignored a stop sign before hitting the bus. Deputies said he hid in a shed at the home where he was arrested before trying to contact the homeowner.

Schelin now faces new charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree burglary, hit and run, reckless driving and driving while suspended. He was previously arrested on November 7 for burglary and malicious mischief, and on November 20 for possession of a stolen vehicle.

In both of those arrests, he was released on his own recognizance.

