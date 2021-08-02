Suspect in Moses Lake double murder identified, formally charged

by Erin Robinson

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 40-year-old Moses Lake man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two brothers on Saturday.

Noe Pena is accused of killing 52-year-old Epitacio Martinez-Molina and 37-year-old Moises Martinez-Molina.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was called to an area about 13 miles north of Moses Lake around 11:45 Saturday. They were told a man, later identified as Pena, was walking around with a gun in his hand.

Deputies ordered Pena to drop his gun and detained him for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Evidence, including shell casings and the gun used in the killings, has been seized and taken to the state crime lab.

Pena was arraigned Monday afternoon and his bail was set at $3 million. He remains in the Grant County Jail.

