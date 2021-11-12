Suspect in ATF shootout had recently been released from prison

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man believed to have shot and been shot by a federal agent was recently released from prison.

Randy Holmes, a convicted felon, is accused of shooting an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives outside a Spokane Motel 6 on November 5. A criminal complaint filed earlier this week shows Holmes had communicated with the agent about buying a gun.

During that transaction, Holmes was shot several times and the agent was also wounded. Both were taken to the hospital and later released.

The shooting happened just two months after Holmes had been released from prison. He served 37 months for a felon in possession conviction and was under federal supervision.

Holmes has not yet been charged with crimes in connection to Friday’s shooting but was booked into the Spokane County Jail Thursday afternoon on a U.S. Marshal’s hold. He was in a wheelchair and appeared in court Friday through a video from the jail on three separate violations.

The first stemmed from committing a crime, separate from Friday’s shooting, while under federal supervision. Holmes is accused of being involved in a hit and run on October 18, 2021.

The other two violations did stem from the shootout; the first being that he was not supposed to commit a crime while under supervision, while the second was him being a felon in possession of a gun.

On Tuesday, a grand jury will decide whether or not to indict Holmes in connection to the ATF shooting. If they do, he will have a hearing on those charges Wednesday.

Holmes could face up to two years in prison for each violation. With the potential new charges, he could face up to life in prison.

