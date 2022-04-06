Man hospitalized after chase from Airway Heights with child in car, ends in standoff at Sacred Heart

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is being treated at the hospital after police chased him from Airway Heights to Spokane with a baby in the car, ending in a standoff at Sacred Heart Medical Center.

On Tuesday at 8 p.m., the Airway Heights Police Department was called to a scene near Pacific and Treeline Street for a double shooting. A female reported being shot in the arm and her baby being taken by a man in a red minivan.

The man drove onto I-90, prompting a chase. He also had gunshot injuries and drove to the Sacred Heart Emergency Room with the baby in the car.

The man stopped his vehicle at the ER entrance and a standoff ensued. Sacred Heart was placed on lockdown at the request of the Spokane Police Department. Airway Heights Police, Washington State Patrol, Spokane Police, and Spokane County Deputies were all on the scene.

The baby is now safe. Both the woman and the man are receiving treatment at Deaconess and Sacred Heart hospitals.

The double shooting is still under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Check at (509)-456-2233.

