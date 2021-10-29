Suspect charged with involuntarily manslaughter in Idaho man’s fentanyl overdose death

by Erin Robinson

NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho — A Washington man has been arrested and charged in a Lewiston man’s fentanyl overdose death.

Zachary Taylor died on September 12.

Kollin Mazur is accused of selling Taylor illicit fentanyl pills earlier in the day, which eventually led to his death. Mazur was arrested on Friday for involuntarily manslaughter.

“The danger of the continued sale of these pills cannot be overstated,” said Prosecutor Justin Coleman.”People who sell these drugs are preying on people with addiction issues who oftentimes don’t even understand the risk of serious overdose or death by taking them.”

Lewiston Police detectives said the pills are made to look like 30 mg Oxycontin tablets.

“A lot of the times we are seeing that people who overdose didn’t understand what they were buying. They were fooled into thinking it was something else,” Coleman said. “We believe that’s what happened to Zachary.”

Mazur was arrested following an investigation by the Lewiston Police Department, FBI, Quad Cities Drug Task Force and Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Drug dealers need to understand they can be held accountable for people dying by selling these pills, and everyone needs to get that these are very dangerous drugs,” Coleman said. “Hopefully this case brings some awareness to the issue.”

