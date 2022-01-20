Suspect arrested in South Hill shooting

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of shooting another man in the face on Spokane’s lower South Hill has been arrested.

Gary Lee Cottrill was booked into jail at 2 a.m. for first-degree assault.

Officers responded to the area of Cedar Street and Sixth Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of the shooting. The victim was found in serious condition and taken to the hospital.

Cottrill was found a few blocks from the scene. He will make his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

