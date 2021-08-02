Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man near Gonzaga University

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a suspect for shooting and killing a man in the Logan neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police arrested Ivan Lopez-Gutierrez for second-degree murder.

Early information suggests Lopez-Gutierrez and a man got into a scuffle at Star Bar, near the Gonzaga campus on Hamilton. The two went outside and the fight was going to escalate, when police say Lopez-Gutierrez took out a gun and shot the man, killing him.

Happening now in the parking lot of The Star Hamilton. Police say there was a shots fired call at around 1:30 this morning. One man was found dead at the scene. A person of interest is with police and the investigation is underway. @kxly4news https://t.co/SzSXlERi0c pic.twitter.com/WDTdpbUBKj — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) August 2, 2021

Police identified and found Lopez-Gutierrez on the South Hill 20 minutes later and arrested him.

