Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man near Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a suspect for shooting and killing a man in the Logan neighborhood early Monday morning.
Police arrested Ivan Lopez-Gutierrez for second-degree murder.
Early information suggests Lopez-Gutierrez and a man got into a scuffle at Star Bar, near the Gonzaga campus on Hamilton. The two went outside and the fight was going to escalate, when police say Lopez-Gutierrez took out a gun and shot the man, killing him.
Police identified and found Lopez-Gutierrez on the South Hill 20 minutes later and arrested him.
