Suspect arrested for breaking into ex-girlfriend’s house, threatening her with rifle

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and threatened her with a rifle.

Officers were dispatched to a home near Eloika Avenue and D Street after a woman called 911, saying that her ex-boyfriend was outside her home with a rifle, sending her text messages threatening her life.

By the time officers arrived, they saw the suspect, 24-year-old Albert Louie, inside the house and allegedly looking out the front windows. Police say Louie then stepped outside the house, chamber a round in ahis rifle, then went back inside.

Louie also smashed the alleged victim’s TV while he was in the house.

The SWAT Team, K9 units, Police Tactical Team and a hostage negotiator were called to the scene, as well as an armored vehicle.

According to police, Louie then left the house, still holding his rifle. He walked over to his car, but before he could leave, officers blocked his car in with the armored vehicle and took him into custody.

Louie was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree domestic violence burglary, felony harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, help is out there. We have several resources for you.

LOCAL RESOURCES:

**If you are in immediate danger, call 911**

YWCA 24/7 Hotline: 509-326-CALL (2255) or email help@ywcaspokane.org.

Lutheran Community Services 24/7 Hotline: 509-624-7273 (can text that number Monday-Thursday 8:00am-5:00pm, Friday 8:30am-3:00pm)

Safe Passage 24/7 Hotline: 208-664-9303

Refugee Connections

