Susan Evelyn Hills (71), beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and resident of St.Maries Idaho passed away unexpectantly at her home on July 7, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1948 in Wallace, ID to Paul and Gladys (Mullendore) Koshney.

In 1950 the Koshney family moved to Hells Gulch in St. Maries, ID. Sue attended St. Maries High School and graduated with the class of 1967. Once neighbors over the mountain, Sue met George Hills when he would drive his farming equipment past her house. The couple fell in love and married on May 4, 1968 in Harrison, ID. They became lifelong residents of St. Maries where Sue stayed home to take care of her children. Because they had such care for people and worked hard to apply Christ-like qualities, George and Susan became Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1973.

Activity was the spice of life, she and George did their absolute best raising their kids with strong morals and a respect for all the Creator has to offer by enjoying local recreation, snowmobiling, camping, hunting, fishing… and marble boards. Sue was known to play a fierce game of Nertz with friends and family that dared to challenge her. In her solitude she enjoyed building rock gardens and filling them with flowers; her favorite being carnations. Although reserved in her nature, she always had a smile for you and enjoyed the company of friends and family.

As her children grew, she became a business owner and ventured into the world of sales with Avon. Sue had a keen sense for the people in the community and developed her reputation as the beloved “Avon Lady”. The family home was always well kept and full of every vibrant color which brought her great joy. This helped her maintain her peace and happiness following a major stroke in 2001. Despite her own health limitations and the loss of her dear husband in 2013, she went to great lengths to be there for her own father. Admirably, she always stayed positive and worked hard to share the joy of her future hope of living on a paradise earth. If there were words to remember her by, it would be “If you can’t say anything good, don’t say anything at all.” Sue lived the way she wanted to be treated and remembered. With love.

Susan is survived by her children Tami (BJ) Derr of St. Maries; Dan (Rebecca) Hills of St. Maries; Andy (Angela) Hills of Hayden; Toby (Harmonie) Hills of St. Maries; father Paul Koshney of St. Maries; sisters Roxanna (Ron) Traicoff and Rosemary Koshney of St. Maries; 8 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Gladys, husband George Hills, daughter Suzie Hills, grandson Charles Derr, and sister Nancy Koshney. At Susan’s request there will be no formal services.