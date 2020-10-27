Survivor shares story in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 14,000 calls happen every year related to domestic violence in Spokane. It’s an issue that often goes unnoticed.

“I’m very outgoing. I’m bubbly. I’m courageous,” said Gaby Dansereau.

She knows now that even the courageous often deal with their own struggles.

“I was just emotionally abused. I was talked down to by my intimate partner every single day,” said Dansereau.

Dansereau said she was able to get out of that relationship. Others, even those close to her, haven’t been as lucky.

“I got the call from my aunt. I was babysitting and we were in the Dutch Bros drive through and she said, ‘Can you feed the dogs tonight? I’m not coming home.’ I asked why and she said, ‘My sister was just murdered.’,” said Dansereau.

“I never thought those words would come out of my mouth,” said Shauna Kennedy-Carr, Director of Stop the Silence.

Carr says as painful as this experience has been, she knows she’s not alone.

“I’m not the only person that’s lost their sister. I wish that nobody else had to go through the grief and the struggle that our family has gone through,” said Carr.

That’s why she decided to start Stop the Silence, as a way to raise awareness and support those dealing with domestic violence.

“Our first event was such a success that we decided we had to go on,” Carr said.

“I’m super excited and super glad that we have this organization to kind of share our story so that we can hopefully save and touch some other lives,” said Dansereau.

Stop the Silence is holding their “Trick or Treat Gram” fundraiser until Wednesday. All proceeds will go towards supporting organizations in the community aimed at ending domestic violence.

If you or someone you love needs help, there are resources you can turn to. Click HERE for a full list.

