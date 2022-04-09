Survey shows drivers are more likely to put their phone away if kids, passengers speak up

SPOKANE, Wash.– April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and AAA Washington released information on why people in Washington are putting their phones down when they’re behind the wheel.

A 2021 AAA survey of 1,000 Washington drivers shows that people are more likely to put the phone away if a child or passenger says they don’t feel safe. AAA said around half the people asked in the survey said that was the case.

When it comes to distracted driving, Washington has some of the most strict laws in the country. In 2017, the state banned drivers from using any handheld devices while in the car. That includes if they’re at a stop sign, red light or in slow-moving traffic.

Distracted driving kills an average of nine people and injures more than 1,000 every day in the U.S., according to AAA.

