Survey finds Gonzaga to have 5th rowdiest student section in NCAA

by Will Wixey

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s no question that Gonzaga’s student section is loud and proud, but how does the Kennel hold up compared to other schools?

A recent survey by PlayIllinois.com looked at NCAA Division I college fanbases and ranked them based on which ones are the rowdiest when it comes to basketball.

Gonzaga University ranked fifth in wildest student sections in the nation. Bulldog fans also took the ninth spot for loudest fans and 14th in both best dressed and most obnoxious chants.

It’s no surprise that Duke took the first place spot in wildest, loudest, and best dressed fans overall. But the Kennel comes close!

And another West Coast Conference team, BYU, was first in quietest student sections. Also, the University of Oregon apparently had the fourth-worst student section nickname: The Oregon Pit Crew.

You can view the full survey details here.

READ: Gonzaga’s Timme surprises first graders before NCAA tournament

READ: Amazon gives Spokane artists chance to be featured at Hoopfest

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.