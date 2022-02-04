Survey: 1 in 10 Washingtonians plan to drink heavily since Dry January is over

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — While many made it through Dry January, some are switching to “Festive February.”

Many Americans took part in Dry January this year. That’s where they gave up drinking alcohol for the month. Some succeeded and others failed, but many are falling back on their habits this February.

A study from the American Addiction Center found that 11-percent of Washingtonians who did Dry January plan to drink more in February than any other month this year.

The survey also showed that 31-percent of people who did Dry January had their first drink on Feb. 1. It also said two in five people that failed Dry January say they will try again for “Sober October.”

The survey was conducted by Detox.com and took data from 3,094 individuals nationwide in a Google survey.

More than half of the people who took part in the survey said that January was the easiest month to go sober since nobody went out due to rising omicron cases. Alaska was found to have the heaviest drinkers, with 40-percent of their population planning to drink more in February.

You can see more information from the survey here.

