Surgical robots to arrive at Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls

by Will Wixey

VELYS - ARM

POST FALLS, Idaho — Orthopedic surgeons in Post Falls will soon be able to access the next generation of surgical robotics.

The Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls will be the first hospital in the Inland Northwest to use the VELYS surgical robot, which specializes in knee replacement surgery.

There are around 900,000 primary knee replacements performed annually in the US. Orthopedic surgeons. VELYS technology helps surgeons perform a knee replacement with the use of data that’s tailored to each patient’s anatomy.

It works in tandem with the ATTUNE Knee System, an innovative knee implant also designed to work closely with an individual patient’s anatomy.

NSH is getting the technology because the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association selected the hospital as a Blue Distinction Center for knee and hip replacement surgeries.

The VELYS orthopedic robot is provided by DePuy Synthes, the Orthopedics Company of Johnson & Johnson.

