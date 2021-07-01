Surge in heat-related illnesses, over 40 calls in the past three days

SPOKANE, Wash. — With three suspected heat-related deaths in Spokane, and nearly 76 deaths across the state, heat-related illnesses are not to be taken lightly, especially as first-responders and hospitals have seen a surge of them.

Spokane Fire’s EMS department says that since Sunday, they’ve responded to 45 calls – all related to heat. In comparison, Integrated Medical Services Manager Michael Lopez says they only get a few a month on average in the summertime.

“People who think they’re doing fine, they’re hydrating at their normal levels, they think that they’re staying cool but it’s a cumulative effect; those are the people we’re worrying about,” said Lopez.

Greg Repetti, President of MultiCare Valley and MultiCare Deaconess Hospitals, says they have seen a surge.

“I was worried it was going to be worse. I think a lot of people in the region have taken the advice and stayed inside,” said Repetti.

While many have heeded advice of experts, Repetti says, surprisingly, they’ve seen a lot of younger people come through their emergency room doors with heat-related illnesses.

“Younger folks think they’re indestructible and they get outside, so that takes up a lot of spaces in our emergency room. Ergo why we want people to stay out of the heat the best they can,” said Repetti.

Providence Hospital says they’re also seeing a slight up-tick in heat-related illnesses, though not any drastic increases. Even once the heatwave is over, Lopez is still reminding people to be vigilant.

“Three or four days after the temperatures drop down back towards normal, we see an increase in a number of heat-related cases as well,” said Lopez.

Lopez recommends people stay hydrated even before the height of the heat with water and drinks with electrolytes (Gatorade, Powerade, etc.). He doesn’t recommend caffeine or alcohol as options.

