Supporting local restaurants: Where you can order takeout or delivery
A list of local restaurants to support during the COVID-19 outbreak.
With Gov. Jay Inslee ordering all restaurants to close their dining rooms for social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many eateries are still offering takeout and/or delivery. Here is a list of some Spokane-area restaurants still open for service.
Dolly’s Corner Cafe – 1825 N Washington St, Spokane
No-Li Brewhouse – 1003 E Trent Ave, Spokane
Gander and Ryegrass – 404 W. Main Ave, Spokane
Italian Kitchen – 113 N Bernard St, Spokane
Veraci Pizza – 1333 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane
D’bali Asian Bistro – 12924 W Sunset Hwy, Airway Heights
Lumberbeard Brewing – 25 E. 3rd Ave, Spokane
Cascadia Public House – 6314 N. Ash St, Spokane
Old Spaghetti Factory – 152 S. Monroe St, Spokane
Cole’s Bakery & Cafe – 521 E. Holland Ave, Spokane
Pathfinder Cafe – 3026 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane
Dry Fly Distilling – 1003 E. Trent Ave, Spokane
Tomato Street – 6220 N Division St, Spokane & 808 W Main Ave, Spokane
Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub – 719 N Monroe St, Spokane
Jenny’s Cafe – 9425 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
Garland Sandwich Shoppe – 3903 N Madison St, Spokane
Dave’s Bar and Grill – 12124 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
Casey’s Place – 13817 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley
Bangkok Thai – All locations
Crimson Hearth – 11003 E. Sprague, Spokane Valley
Europa Restaurant and Bakery – 125 S. Wall St, Spokane
Central Food – 1335 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane
The Flying Goat – 3318 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane
King of Ramen – 1601 N Division St, Spokane
Republic Pi – 611 E 30th Ave, Spokane
Watts 1903 – 1318 W. 1st Ave. #2, Spokane
Saranac Public House – 21 W. Main Ave, Spokane
Italia Trattoria – 144 S Cannon St, Spokane
Rocky Rococo Pizza and Pasta – All locations
South Perry Pizza – 1011 S Perry St, Spokane
Cochinito Taqueria – 10 N Post St, Spokane
Cosmic Cowboy Grill – 822 W Main Ave, Spokane
The Mango Tree – 401 W Main Ave, Spokane
Red Dragon – 3011 E Diamond Ave, Spokane
Prohibition Gastropub – 914 N Monroe St, Spokane
High Nooner – All locations
Latah Bistro – 4241 S Cheney Spokane Rd, Spokane
Taste of India – 3110 N Division St, Spokane
Ferrante’s Marketplace Cafe – 4516 S Regal St, Spokane
Remedy Kitchen and Tavern – 3809 S Grand Blvd, Spokane
True Legends Grill – 1803 N Harvard Rd, Liberty Lake
Pryor’s Rustic Restaurant – 24706 E Wellesley Ave, Otis Orchards
