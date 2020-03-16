Supporting local restaurants: Where you can order takeout or delivery

A list of local restaurants to support during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Aaron Polevoi by Aaron Polevoi

With Gov. Jay Inslee ordering all restaurants to close their dining rooms for social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many eateries are still offering takeout and/or delivery. Here is a list of some Spokane-area restaurants still open for service.

Dolly’s Corner Cafe – 1825 N Washington St, Spokane

No-Li Brewhouse – 1003 E Trent Ave, Spokane

Gander and Ryegrass – 404 W. Main Ave, Spokane

Italian Kitchen – 113 N Bernard St, Spokane

Veraci Pizza – 1333 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane

D’bali Asian Bistro – 12924 W Sunset Hwy, Airway Heights

Lumberbeard Brewing – 25 E. 3rd Ave, Spokane

Cascadia Public House – 6314 N. Ash St, Spokane

Old Spaghetti Factory – 152 S. Monroe St, Spokane

Cole’s Bakery & Cafe – 521 E. Holland Ave, Spokane

Pathfinder Cafe – 3026 S. Grand Blvd, Spokane

Dry Fly Distilling – 1003 E. Trent Ave, Spokane

Tomato Street – 6220 N Division St, Spokane & 808 W Main Ave, Spokane

Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub – 719 N Monroe St, Spokane

Jenny’s Cafe – 9425 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Garland Sandwich Shoppe – 3903 N Madison St, Spokane

Dave’s Bar and Grill – 12124 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Casey’s Place – 13817 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Bangkok Thai – All locations

Crimson Hearth – 11003 E. Sprague, Spokane Valley

Europa Restaurant and Bakery – 125 S. Wall St, Spokane

Central Food – 1335 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane

The Flying Goat – 3318 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane

King of Ramen – 1601 N Division St, Spokane

Republic Pi – 611 E 30th Ave, Spokane

Watts 1903 – 1318 W. 1st Ave. #2, Spokane

Saranac Public House – 21 W. Main Ave, Spokane

Italia Trattoria – 144 S Cannon St, Spokane

Rocky Rococo Pizza and Pasta – All locations

South Perry Pizza – 1011 S Perry St, Spokane

Cochinito Taqueria – 10 N Post St, Spokane

Cosmic Cowboy Grill – 822 W Main Ave, Spokane

Borracho Tacos & Tequileria – 211 N Division St, Spokane

Azars Restaurant – 2501 N Monroe Ave, Spokane

The Backyard Public House – 1811 W Broadway Ave, Spokane

The Mango Tree – 401 W Main Ave, Spokane

Red Dragon – 3011 E Diamond Ave, Spokane

Prohibition Gastropub – 914 N Monroe St, Spokane

High Nooner – All locations

Latah Bistro – 4241 S Cheney Spokane Rd, Spokane

Taste of India – 3110 N Division St, Spokane

Ferrante’s Marketplace Cafe – 4516 S Regal St, Spokane

Remedy Kitchen and Tavern – 3809 S Grand Blvd, Spokane

True Legends Grill – 1803 N Harvard Rd, Liberty Lake

Pryor’s Rustic Restaurant – 24706 E Wellesley Ave, Otis Orchards

