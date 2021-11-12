Support White Dog Coffee baristas by grabbing a drink this Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash.– While you’re out this weekend you might want to think about swinging by a White Dog Coffee stand.
On Nov. 13, the owners will be holding a Barista Appreciation Day. All the profits made from food and drinks sold on Saturday will go back to the baristas. If you haven’t tried one of their breakfast burritos, now is the time to do it.
White Dog Coffee has three locations in the Spokane area:
- 2909 East 57th Avenue in Spokane
- 2135 West Northwest Boulevard in Spokane
- 1014 N Pines Road in Spokane Valley
White Dog Coffee has been keeping your caffeine fix local since 2015.
There’s no better way to thank your baristas for their hard work than to grab a cup of joe this weekend.
