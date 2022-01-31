Support the Zags and a good cause at Brick West this Thursday

by Erin Robinson

Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. – Support the Zags while supporting a good cause – is there anything better?

The Zagathon Dance Marathon is teaming up with Brick West Brewing to raise money for Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

Zagathon is an annual event that seeks to raise money and awareness for the local children’s hospital. In the past seven years, the event has raised more than $350,000 for children requiring care.

Brick West is getting in on the effort. They will be hosting a watch party as the Zags take on the University of San Diego this Thursday. The brewery will be donating 10 percent of its beer sales to Zagathon. There will also be a prize package raffle.

Tip-off starts at 6 p.m.

READ: Miracle Monday: Reflecting on a year of successful care at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital

RELATED: Miracle Monday: Child Life Specialists help ease hospital anxiety

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.