Support local nonprofit while enjoying holiday getaway in the DoubleTree’s Santa Suite

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash — If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, look no further than the Santa Suite at the DoubleTree Hotel in Spokane.

The Christmas-themed presidential suite features holiday treats, Christmas decorations and holiday movies.

The room costs $399 a night to book. A portion of the proceeds go to benefit the Big Table nonprofit organization in Spokane.

The Big Table benefits hospitality and restaurant workers who are in crisis.

You can book from now until December 28th.

To book, call 509-744-2327 or email spcc_res@hilton.com to reserve the Santa Suite.

Full non refundable pre payment is required at the time of reservation.

