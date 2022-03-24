Support a good cause at Schweitzer’s Community Day

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Schweitzer Mountain Resort

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Do you want to hit the slopes and help a good cause at the same time? Head to Schweitzer.

Friday is Community Day and lift tickets will cost only $20.

Community Day is an annual fundraiser held to support local community services. This year, all proceeds will go to Bonner Partners in Care and Community Cancer Services.

Skiers and snowboarders can buy tickets online or show up Friday with a $20 bill.

READ: Schweitzer renovates former assisted living facility as part of multi-year plan to provide employee housing

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.