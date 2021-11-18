Support a foster family this holiday season through Spokane Angels

by Destiny Richards

Amber Swain

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Angels is looking for more volunteers to be a part of its Holiday Love Box program.

It’s an opportunity to ensure children in foster care and their families feel loved and cherished this holiday season.

Spokane Angels says too often foster families do not receive enough support from their communities.

Those who sign up to assemble a Holiday Love Box will be able to choose from a list of holiday items.

It’s a combination of needs and wants — Christmas presents and holiday activity items are included.

Some families will request Christmas presents from their children and some will not.

Here are the items you can choose to provide:

Holiday book

Family board game

Hot cocoa & marshmallows

Holiday mug(s)

Gingerbread House kit

Seasonal candle

Holiday candy or cookies

Ornament

Holiday movie

Sugar cookie mix

Frosting

Sprinkles

Popcorn

Holiday craft

$25-$50 gift card to Target or Walmart

A “Love note” filled with words of affirmation for the kids and family

Christmas presents for the children

If you’re interested in supporting a foster family this holiday season, you’re asked to fill out this Google form.

You’ll also need to sign a confidentiality waiver if you would like to deliver to the family yourself.

After signing up, you’ll be matched with a specific family and receive an email with specific information about them.

You will hear from Spokane Angels between Nov. 15 and Nov. 24. The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Nov. 21.

Once you put the box together, you’ll connect with your foster family!

The Holiday Love Boxes should all be delivered by Dec. 14.

For more information about what Spokane Angels does and the Holiday Love Box program, see the official website.

If you have any questions, contact Amber Swain at amber.swain@spokaneangels.org.

