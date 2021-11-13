Supply chain issues are hitting the bookshelves

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash.– Last year it was the toilet paper. This year, it’s everything from food to books that are being hit by supply chain issues.

So, if you have a reader to shop for on your Christmas list you might need to get their gift a little earlier than usual. That’s because once something is off the shelf, you might not see it again.

The supply chain issues are even tying the hands of local businesses, like Auntie’s.

When you walk into Auntie’s, you’ll see shelves full of books just waiting to be taken home. However, owner John Waite says if you’re looking for a must-have book right now, you might be out of luck.

“Suddenly somebody will mention it online and it’ll just disappear. Everyone wants it,” Waite said.

It’s part of a bigger issue. The supplies used to make the books are coming from overseas and have to be shipped to book companies. Shipping delays happening all across the world are now putting those book companies behind.

“Right now the book companies can’t get reprints into the system at the factories because the factories are behind producing stuff that was supposed to be out last month,” Waite said.

Auntie’s isn’t the only Spokane bookstore seeing these problems. They’re happening down the street at Atticus, too.

Owner Kris Dinnison says vendors are having trouble getting what they need.

“It’s not universally true, but definitely has been true with the t-shirt companies, and other companies that are like I just can’t get that right now,” Dinnison said.

Dinnison said because of the way their gift shop is set up, they can get away with not always restocking the same items.

“Unlike an Auntie’s they need to have the books that are coming out or the books that everyone expects them to see there we can choose what to have here,” Dinnison said.

Waite said he doesn’t know how long this will last. He said they’re overstocked right now. However, when Christmas gets closer, it could be a completely different story.

If you do get your hands on the book you want, it could cost more.

