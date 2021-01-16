Superintendent of Coeur d’Alene Public Schools accepts position in Oregon

PC: Coeur d'Alene Public School District

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The superintendent of Coeur d’Alene Public Schools has accepted a position with a school district in Oregon.

Dr. Steven Cook will complete the school year with the Coeur d’Alene School District before transferring to his new position as superintendent of the Bend- La Pine School District in Oregon.

“My focus remains on the students and employees of Coeur d’Alene Public Schools as we continue to implement significant improvements,” Cook said in a Coeur d’Alene Public Schools release.

Cook has been the district’s superintendent for almost three years. Prior to that, he served as the deputy superintendent at the Douglas County School District in Denver.

“Especially over these past 10 months, as the district has confronted unprecedented challenges to operate through a pandemic, we appreciate the leadership Dr. Cook has demonstrated,” said Jennifer Brumley, who serves as the Board of Trustees chair. “We wish Steve and his family all the best as he embarks on this new opportunity.”

