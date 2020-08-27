Superheroes and science; Spokane Co. Library District hosting at-home activities

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Library District will be sharing some at-home activities for kids to get involved this fall.

Starting September 14, the library district will be sharing science experiments for kids ages 8 and older.

Librarian Molly will be presenting a science experiment each week on their Facebook page. It will last a half an hour starting at 2 p.m. on Mondays through December 14.

In addition to the science experiments, the library district wants to test the knowledge of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

On Saturday, September 26 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the library district will hold a trivia challenge with questions from all movies in the MCU.

Registration is required for the trivia. You can do that here.

