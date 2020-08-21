Superheroes 4 Kids: Sacred Heart patients get a virtual visit from Superman and Wonder Woman

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kids at Sacred Heart had the chance to virtually speak with some superheroes on Wednesday.

Good Morning Northwest Anchor Derek Deis and 4 News Now Reporter Nikki Torres got the opportunity to chat with a couple of kids over Zoom. They had a blast chatting with Philo and Kaiden.

To donate to Children’s Miracle Network, CLICK HERE.

