‘Superheroes 4 Kids’ raises $21,000 for Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to your contributions and generosity, the ‘Superheroes 4 Kids’ event raised $21,000 for Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital!

The event, hosted by 4 News Now, is a beloved summertime tradition where superheroes wash windows and bring smiles to kids at the hospital.

Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital is one of 170 Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals nationwide. CMN works to provide care for kids and programs that aren’t typically covered by insurance. Donations made locally stay in the community to help local kids.

Thanks to donations from viewers and organizations, $21,000 was raised to help support local kids at Sacred Heart.

‘Superheroes 4 Kids’ is a way to not only bring joy to patients and staff at the hospital, it’s way to raise awareness and money for Children’s Miracle Network. 4 News Now is grateful for the additional support for Superhero Day from Washington Trust Bank, which donated $5,000 to CMN this week.

Donations are still being welcomed, so if you have money you wish to put toward a good cause, you can donate here.

