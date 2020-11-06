Super soggy Thursday night! but it won’t last. -Kris

The steady rains of Thursday evening will be coming to an end overnight, at least in Spokane. The band of wet weather will push south into the Palouse, where it will linger through Friday. Otherwise, expect mostly dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds to end the workweek. High temperatures will continue to run above average. We will top out around 50 degrees.

On Saturday, the forecast gets a little tricky. There’s a chance of showers in the Idaho Panhandle, but it looks like it will stay just east of Eastern Washington. Expect mainly mountain snow showers on Saturday, with a possible mix of rain and snow in the valleys. Highs will be down around average, in the mid 40s. By Sunday, dry, cold air will filter into the region along with a chilly breeze. There’s a slight chance of snow, again, mainly over the mountains. Next week, temperatures will be slightly cooler than average with the chance of rain and snow showers on Tuesday and Thursday