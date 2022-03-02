‘Super excited’: Mom finds local support to re-enter workforce, says help is out there for others

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s scary to get back into something you haven’t done for years. Where do you start and what help is out there can be difficult to decipher. One mom says local support helped her re-enter the workforce after more than 10 years.

Tienaya Godes is a single mom of six kids. She’s poured her heart and soul into raising her kids, leaving domestic violent relationships and trying to figure out her purpose in life. Today, she says she’s happier than ever starting a new chapter in her story.

“I’m super, uber, excited about this,” Godes said while sitting at her new office desk at Gonzaga University. She’s in her second week of an externship at Gonzaga working in the Center for Community Engagement.

“I was almost in tears when I came in, and they had my nameplate on the door,” she added.

She loves her job and co-workers who are supporting her and letting her try new things. While she’s found comfort in the workplace, things weren’t always that way. She was didn’t work for a decade and was terrified to jump back in. She lacked confidence IN the essential skills needed to succeed.

“I’ve been out of the workforce for 10 years, so resume writing — I haven’t worked, so when I looked at resume writing, that was really overwhelming to me because I didn’t have a work history,” Godes shared.

To overcome this obstacle, she took free workforce development classes at The Zone housed inside the Northeast Community Center. She learned invaluable skills that set her up for success to inspire her six kids who range in age from 7 years old to a daughter in college.

“My kids are what make my world go round and so this is part of why I’m doing it. I want them to have a good example. I want to be the best mom I can be for them.”

Godes isn’t done learning even after completing the “Essential Skills” training at The Zone. While working, she’s also on scholarship and taking a leadership course at Gonzaga.

She says everyone can discover their infinite worth, and surrounding yourself with people who celebrate your successes makes all the difference.

You can read more about Godes’ success story, other accomplishments and awards HERE.

The Zone is already enrolling for classes happening now and in the future. See what’s being offered HERE.

RELATED: ‘We all feel isolated if we don’t have community around us’: The ZoNE project aims to help families in Northeast Spokane

RELATED: ‘Not all we are’: Local moms learn tech skills to launch new careers

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.