Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp draws attention to Eastern Washington University

by Vanessa Perez

CHENEY, Wash.- There’s no denying the Cooper Kupp pride on the campus of his Alma Mater, Eastern Washington University. The school is celebrating its most famous alumni, and now Super Bowl MVP.

There’s no buying the kind of publicity Kupp brought to Cheney Sunday night after he helped his team win the Super Bowl. Kupp brought huge interest and which is worth millions in advertising.

“If we think there were 100 million people who watched the Super Bowl yesterday, that’s 100 million people who heard about Cooper Kupp and EWU,” Eastern President David May said.

The searches for EWU’s social media and website surged throughout the game for the alma mater that is so proud of Kupp.

“We’re very please on that side but we’re pleased that he’s a wonderful person that succeeded on that national stage,” May said.

The university’s homepage saw a 75-percent increase in page views compared to a normal Sunday night. Facebook posts congratulating Kupp topped 300,000 likes.

EWU’s page views are up almost 900-percent with single-day likes up over 200-percent. The interest spike in the second half and after the game, when Kupp was named MVP.

“For the rest of the country and the rest of the world to have the opportunity to understand what an amazing person he is and how integral Eastern Washington is to his story is great,” May said.

The university says this type of exposure is worth millions of dollars in advertising. However, it is more about clicks and exposure.

“Cooper Kupp’s story and his story at Eastern mirrors a lot of students’ stories. They come here and they find a place and they excel whether it’s on the field and in the classroom or on the court and in the classroom,” May said.

Riley Baxter is a program coordinator for the university who watched Kupp play on the red inferno. He says it’s an experience he’ll never forget.

“Like for him to get the Super Bowl MVP like from Eastern Washington University. It doesn’t matter where you come from it matters what you do with your opportunity, ” he said.

