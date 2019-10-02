Sunshine today with a slow warm up next week

Joel Kathrens by Joel Kathrens

October continues its cool but sunny start Wednesday, with more sunshine and chilly temperatures expected.

Clouds will start to move in tomorrow and Friday. High temperatures for the rest of the week are only expected to reach the mid-50s, which is about 10 degrees below average. Then, a warm up is coming.

We should see mid- to upper-60s by Tuesday, which are much more normal temperatures for this time of year.

