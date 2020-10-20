Sunshine today, showers Wednesday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

It’s going to be a nice day Monday, just a few clouds with mild temperatures.

Tue Day Planner[1]

Your 4 Things for Tuesday 10/20/20:

Tue 4 Thing To Know[1]

We’re expecting showery weather on Wednesday and a quick break Thursday with cooler temperatures moving in. I hope you take some time to enjoy the normalcy, because SNOW is expected Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. It will be dry and cooler Sunday and into Monday.

Tue Planning 7 Day[1]

