Sunshine today, showers for Election Day – Mark

Erin Robinson
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday!

We’re starting off chilly, but warm days are ahead.

Here are the 4Things To Know for today:

  • A cool morning
  • Sunshine this afternoon
  • Warm days on the way
  • Rain for the end of the week

Conditions will be mild today, with some sunshine, as well.

There will be mild conditions statewide with clouds and showers moving into the state tonight

High pressure will keep it warmer, with sunny conditions for the start of this week. A few clouds and breezy for Election Day and then one last 60-degree day on Wednesday. Cooler and rain showers end the week.

