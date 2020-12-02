Sunshine Today and Thursday with morning freezing fog – Mark

Your 4 Things to know this week — more sunshine this week with patchy, freezing fog in the mornings, with not a single flake of snow! Be sure to watch your step, it will be slick.

No real wind and not a good vertical mix means we will see Air Stagnation Advisory continue until Saturday for our area.

High pressure will keep us in sunshine for the next few days with a low cloud layer in the mornings. We will have above average temps with patchy morning fog through the end of the week. A mix out this weekend should improve air quality.