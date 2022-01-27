Sunshine today and more cold nights ahead – Mark

It’s a beautiful, sunny day outside, so get out and enjoy it.

We are chilly today though with temperatures topping out in the low 30s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Some sunshine today

Mild today and Friday

Rain and snow are possibly on the way Sunday

Light snow on the way next week

Our highs today are just below about average for the region.

Low clouds have moved out so some sunshine is sticking around with cool temperatures today with clouds overnight into Friday. The weekend starts dry then some rain or snow on Sunday evening into Monday morning. Mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries next week.